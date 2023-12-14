Rigathi Gachagua defends Kipchumba Murkomen over JKIA blackout

Kipchumba Ndio Alinunua Generator? Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over the JKIA blackout on Sunday last week.

Speaking on Thursday, December 14 during the Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County, Gachagua said the generators that failed to start in JKIA were purchased during the previous administration.

“Kipchumba is trying, I saw others rebuking him, saying he should resign because the generators refused to work at JKIA. Did Kipchumba buy those generators? They were purchased by the previous government, and they are fake,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President asked CS Murkomen to buy new generators, put reforms at JKIA, and build a modern airport that will give Kenya respect.

“Murkomen must make corrections and build a new modern airport that will give us respect worldwide,” Gachagua added.

His remarks come days after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei on Monday said that CS Murkomen should issue a public apology over the power outage.

Cherargei accused Murkomen of lying to Kenyans that generators at JKIA had been fixed.

Murkomen in a statement on Sunday made a formal request to the National Police Service (NPS) to investigate a possible case of sabotage at JKIA.

The Transport CS noted that some generators powering terminals 1A and 1E failed to start immediately despite having been acquired recently.

“Considering the frequency of the power disruption, and taking into account the fact that JKIA is a facility of strategic national importance, we are making a formal request to the National Police Service to investigate possible acts of sabotage and coverup,” Murkomen stated.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

