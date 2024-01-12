CJ Koome says JSC is Ready to deal with Corrupt Judicial Officers, Judges

Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is ready to deal with complaints against corrupt judicial officers and judges.

Speaking on Friday, January 12, the Chief Justice said the Judiciary abhors corruption in all its formats.

“I reiterate the stance by the Judicial Service Commission that we are ready to process any complaints against any judge or judicial officer who is implicated in corruption or any acts of misconduct and state we abhor corruption in all its formats be it bribery which is indeed a crime,” said Koome.

However, she noted that the complaints against the judges and judicial officers must be lodged in the manner prescribed in the constitution.

CJ Koome pointed out that the days when judicial officers and judges were hounded out of office through name-calling and shaming are gone and JSC will act on the complaints based on the evidence provided.

“The Judicial Service Commission which is the body mandated by the constitution to deal with matters of complaints will only act on the basis of evidence and not on blanket statements and allegations that have not been substantiated. Doing otherwise will mean that we will be overthrowing the constitution,” CJ Koome added.

The CJ’s statement comes after President William Ruto attacked the Judiciary claiming some corrupt Judicial officials are sabotaging his legacy projects, Universal Health Care and Affordable Housing.

The Head of State on Tuesday vowed to deal with deal with corruption in the Judiciary saying its independence should not be used to deny Kenyans their rights.

Ruto also said his government will not bribe judges so as to get favors in the courts.

“No budget will be created for bribing anyone in court. Instead of engaging in bribery, we will end corruption in the courts. The court is supposed to serve the people of Kenya. The courts are employees of the citizens,” said President Ruto.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

