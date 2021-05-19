VIDEO: Martha Koome Confirmed As Kenya’s First Female Chief Justice

“The Constitution guarantees and protects the independence of the judiciary. No one will threaten or direct how the courts will determine cases. We shall not be under any direction of any person or authority,” Justice Koome told the committee.

The appellate judge has practiced law for 33 years and had an easy time with the committee chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano. However, questions from Tom Kajwang’ (Ruaraka), Kamoti Mwamkale (Rabai), Olago Aluoch (Kisumu Town West) forced her out of her comfort zone.

Mr Kajwang’ had sought to know how she plans to protect the judiciary from the now popular but infamous “we shall revisit” remarks that President Uhuru Kenyatta uttered on September 1, 2017 after the Supreme Court nullified his election victory.

Wipe out corruption

“I follow the dictates of the Constitution and statutes. I am a judge who looks at society and Kenyans will feel safe with me,” Justice Koome said.

She proposed the enactment of the National Council for Administration of Justice Bill to ensure interdependence within the other two arms of government the same way the national and county governments have the Intergovernmental Relations Act.

She pledged to work with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to wipe out corruption in the judiciary.