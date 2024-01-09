Kenya Announces 310,000 Diaspora Job Opportunities in 4 Countries

According to Mohamed, there will be 250,000 jobs in Germany, 30,000 agriculture jobs in Israel with 3,000 available by March this year.

He added that 20,000 jobs in the construction and services services will be available in Serbia and 10,000 jobs in Russia.

The State House spokesperson reiterated that President William Ruto is committed to positioning Kenya as a competitive source of professional, skilled, and semi-skilled labour by promoting it as an investment, trade and tourism hub.

He further reiterated that the healthcare positions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 2,500 healthcare workers are still open to qualified and interested persons.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, in a statement on January 2, said that the Saudi government would recruit female health workers to be employed as general nurses and healthcare assistant professionals on a two-year renewable contract.

Principal Secretary (PS) Shadrack Mwadime said that those successful in the employment would be earning a minimum monthly salary of between Ksh.92,000 and Ksh.147,000 depending on their academic levels for 8-hour shifts.

Degree holders will earn a minimum monthly salary of 3,500.00 SAR (about Ksh.147,000 ) while Diploma holders will take home a minimum of 3,000.00 SAR (about Ksh.126,000).

Certificate holders, on the other hand, will pocket a minimum of 2,200.00 SAR (about Ksh.92,000) a month.

The workers will also be entitled to round-trip air tickets and overtime under the Saudi Arabia Labour Laws.

The ministry noted that only those between the ages of 22 years and 35 years are eligible for the jobs.

To be eligible to apply, one needs to;

Be a Kenyan Citizen Hold a Bachelor of Science Degree /Diploma/Certificate in Nursing Be a registered and licensed member of the Nursing Council of Kenya, and in good standing Have a valid Police Clearance Certificate. Minimum of 2 years of nursing continuous work for nurses with degrees. No experience for nurses with Diploma qualification (Fresh graduates required), Minimum of One Year of Continuous work Experience for nurses with certificates Be proficient in writing and speaking of English language Medically fit Hold a valid Kenyan passport Dataflow verification report for the education certificate and Nursing Council License or the latest employment certificate Must have valid Prometric Results; If not, the same can be taken either in Kenya OR KSA (Prometric test cost to be deducted from the employee’s salary in 3 installments)

Those willing to work in the Gulf nation will be required to channel their applications through the National Employment Authority (NEA) online portal.