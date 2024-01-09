Hailing from the slopes of Mount Kenya in Gikumene village, North Imenti Constituency, Meru County, and now residing and working in Tampa, Florida, Bob Mwiti serves as the driving force behind The KENYA Airlift Program, a revolutionary initiative that is transforming the lives of thousands of Kenyan families through higher education in North America.

The KENYA Airlift Program show episode that premiered last weekend took viewers on a compelling journey through the life of Bob who has become synonymous with opening doors of opportunities for countless individuals and breaking barriers, paving the way for a brighter future in the land of limitless opportunities.

The show delved on his life as the director of the award-winning initiative, a mentor to thousands, a philanthropist, and a passionate traveller following his path from Tampa, Florida, to Meru, Kenya, as he made an impactful trip his homecountry, Kenya, marking a six-month adventure that was both enriching and opportunity-driven. It was a deliberate and purposeful journey to explore, connect, and catalyze change.

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC). We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background. We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

My Teacher Bought Me a Pair of Shoes: Inspiring Story of Bob Mwiti