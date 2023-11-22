Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HomeFEATURED STORIES
FEATURED STORIESKENYA AIRLIFT PROGRAMNEWS

Lorna Muthengi’s Incredible Experiences and Heartwarming Welcome in America

Bob Mwiti
By Bob Mwiti
0
7
Ad Banner Description
Lorna Muthengi's Incredible Experiences and Heartwarming Welcome in America
Lorna Muthengi’s Incredible Experiences and Heartwarming Welcome in America

Lorna Muthengi, from Chuka, Tharaka Nithi county is living her American dream at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, having settled and seamlessly integrated into the diverse and supportive community at the university. Surrounded by fellow Kenyan students in The KENYA Airlift Program at the university, they have formed a tight-knit community, creating a home away from home.

She also gladly highlights the nurturing role of the professors at the university, describing them as more than just educators; rather, they serve as mentors whose guidance and support have played a crucial role in helping Lorna and her peers adjust to their new academic and social environment. Adding to her joy, Lorna expressed gratitude for securing a graduate assistantship that covers her entire tuition fees, sparing her the burden of paying a single dime.

As Lorna continues to succeed in her studies at the prestigious institution, her story highlights the positive impact of education and the support of a welcoming community. In her time here, she hasn’t just found a new home but has become an important part of the university’s global family.

YouTube video

This article is brought to your courtesy of The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program is an award-winning initiative that helps brilliant Kenyan Students achieve the dream of studying in the US regardless of their financial background.

The program was founded in late 2018 by US-based education & technology consultant Bob Mwiti.

The program’s mission is achieved through key partnership with MPOWER Financing as the official lending partner for unsecured student loans that cover both tuition and living expenses, partnership with universities in US where the program negotiates tuition fee waivers and scholarships, partnership with The Airlift Sacco to help finance students’ relocation expenses and partnership with Qatar Airways who offer discounted relocation air tickets to the students.

The program only accommodates ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in joining the tech industry by studying STEM or business-related master’s programs.

This award-winning program is trying to fix two major challenges Kenyan Students face in their quest to study in America, namely:

Financing and career support

The program is divided into two options; regular and parallel, which are based on the student’s academic qualifications and financial capabilities.

Regular student’s academic requirement is a B plain mean grade in KCSE with a B plain in Mathematics or Physics and a second class division in undergraduate, whereas Parallel students’ academic requirements is a C+ mean grade in KCSE and a second class division in undergraduate.

The program has an active membership of about 2000 students, and as of January 2023, the program has seen over 200 students relocate since inception, to study at various top State Universities in the US, with many more currently in the relocation pipeline.

The program has official working relationship with top Universities in North America namely:

  • The University of Alabama in Huntsville
  • Grand valley State University
  • South Dakota State University
  • Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  • Missouri State University
  • University of Louisville
  • University of Kentucky

If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

For any further inquiries, you can also visit our head office in Nairobi at Muthaiga Square, 3rd Floor suite 311 on Thika Road opposite Muthaiga Police Station or you can give us a call at 0721-263-977.

 

Lorna Muthengi’s Incredible Experiences and Heartwarming Welcome in America

 

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Articles

Previous article
HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOU AND YOURS
Bob Mwiti
Bob Mwitihttps://kenyaairliftprogram.com/
Bob Mwiti is founder and the managing director of APPSTEC AMERICA LLC and Co-Founder of Kenya Airlift Program. He is also a writer and contributor of diasporamessenger.com.

Stay Connected

88,860FansLike
400FollowersFollow
500FollowersFollow
14,120FollowersFollow
300SubscribersSubscribe
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description

Latest Articles

FEATURED STORIES

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO YOU AND YOURS

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Chebukati Proposes Strict Laws, Hefty Penulties for Actions of Cherera 4

KENYA NEWS

DP Gachagua Makes Correction on Sh10 Billion El-Nino Funds

KENYA NEWS

KRA Dismiss Reports of Imposing Tax on Social Media Platforms

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Ruto Reveals How He Will Spend Sh1.8 Trillion World Bank Loan

Load more

PROMOTED CONTENTS

NOTICE BOARDS/EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Diaspora Messenger is literally a messenger, we bring Kenyan News Updates to you!! We are the community center for Kenyans in Diaspora for information, connection and social network. Tell us what you have in mind.

Email Us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Diaspora Messenger News Media | 2010-2024 All rights reserved.