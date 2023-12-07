I won the U.S Green Card lottery: Inspiring story of Fridah Nyakundi

Hailing from the foothills of Mount Kenya in Menga village, Fridah Mukuba’s life took a turn for the better with The KENYA Airlift Program’s Permanent Residents Program, Green Card Lottery option. Her happiness radiates from gaining US residency and embarking on a new adventure with her beloved family. Fridah’s journey began with a simple idea—an aspiration to visit the United States. Seizing the opportunity presented by the Green Card Lottery, their stars aligned at first attempt, marking the commencement of a new chapter.

At the heart of Fridah’s aspirations in her newfound American home is a deep-seated desire to advance her career and pursue a Ph.D. This personal pursuit extends to instilling in her children the transformative impact of education. The University of South Florida is Fridah’s top pick, aligning perfectly with her educational goals, aspirations, and offering the convenience of proximity. Nestled in the same city that will be their new home, it presents an ideal opportunity for a seamless integration of her academic pursuits and family life.

The successful settlement of Fridah and her family in Tampa, Florida, highlights the positive impact of the program’s support since many individuals fail to successfully transition after winning the green card, often due to a lack of understanding about the processes involved and financial constraints. This underscores the vital role that guidance and support play in facilitating a smooth and successful transition on the path toward achieving The American Dream.

