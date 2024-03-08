Pulpit to Diplomacy: Bishop Joseph Warui, Deputy Head of Mission in London

In a remarkable journey from the pulpit to diplomacy, Bishop Dr. Joseph Warui of United Kingdom (UK) was appointed by President William Ruto as the Deputy Head of Mission at Kenya Embassy in London.

Before his appointment, Bishop Warui was Presiding Bishop of House Of Divine Solution International Ministries (HODSIM) and the Chairman of Global alliance of churches Association( GACA) Europe

Bishop Warui will now be carving a trailblazing path as the Deputy Head of Mission in London. With his captivating charisma and unwavering faith, we have no doubt he will successfully transition from leading congregations to championing Kenya’s interests on the diplomatic stage.

Kenyans in Diaspora are very excited and happy that one of them in Bishop Dr. Joseph Warui was appointed to this position as Kenya’s Deputy Head of Mission in London.

Breaking barriers and defying expectations, Bishop Warui brings a unique blend of religious leadership and diplomatic acumen to his new role, forging strong ties between Kenya and the United Kingdom.

With a powerful voice and an unwavering dedication to his faith, Bishop Dr. Joseph Warui is a symbol of inspiration and leadership. His story is one of faith, passion, and the pursuit of excellence. Also, his story is one of inspiration and achievement, he will now be traded in his pastoral robes for the intricacies of international relations. With his background in theology and extensive experience as a preacher, he brings a fresh perspective to the field of diplomacy.

His deep-rooted values of compassion, justice, and empathy will help in his diplomatic approach, allowing him to forge meaningful connections to tackle global issues with a blend of faith and diplomacy.

