Diaspora Diplomacy: About 3 Million Kenyan Nationals Live And Work Abroad

It is estimated that 3 million Kenyan nationals live and work abroad. This constitutes an important resource that should be harnessed for our economic development.

The main objective of International Jobs and Diaspora office is to ensure that Kenyans secure jobs in international and private organisations. The office also develops a database of CVs and available jobs as well as encouraging Kenyans to apply for international jobs.

The Diaspora section of the office engages with the Diaspora by facilitating improvement in the delivery of Consular services; developing re-integration programmes; encouraging investment in Kenya and facilitating the development of Diaspora specific products to increase and better manage remittances.

Through this policy the Government is seizing the opportunity to tap into a large and vibrant Kenyan Diaspora as a market for Kenya and a major source of foreign currency.

Another goal is to facilitate an increase in Remittances by Kenyans in the Diaspora. It is estimated that annual total remittances are close to USD 1 billion and the potential is even greater. Increased remittances would have a multiplier effect on the GDP with great benefit to the economy.

The Diaspora office with the assistance of the Missions abroad is therefore seeking to do the following:

-Facilitate the increase in remittances from the Diaspora by working with the relevant Government organs to formulate and implement cheaper and faster methods of remitting funds home.Engage with the Diaspora and enlighten them on investment opportunities available in Kenya.

-Ensure protection of the rights and interest of Kenyan citizens abroad.

-Facilitate the development of a consular service that addresses the needs of Kenyans in the Diaspora.

-Research and develop products and a policy framework that increases and directs Remittances towards more “developmental” uses.

-Conduct of research on the numbers of Kenyans in the Diaspora and their exact locations.

-Develop bilateral arrangements to secure jobs in other countries

-Provide information to the Kenyan public about existing vacancies; currently done through the official website.

-Work with recruitment agencies to facilitate recruitment of Kenya into international jobs.

-Develop a database of CVs; which is also currently done by the office.

