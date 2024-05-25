DP Gachagua Debunk Assertion of Tensions with President Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has, for the time in a few weeks, touched on the state of his relationship with President William Ruto.

The duo seemed to have a frosty working relationship in the recent past, and observant Kenyans foresaw an imminent fallout.

This was fuelled by Gachagua’s loud silence and absence from events the president was presiding over.

However, speaking in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, on Saturday, May 25, the deputy president said all was well.

Without delving more into details, Gachagua seemed to debunk the assertion that tensions exist in the core of the ruling coalition’s leadership.

He heaped praises on Ruto’s style of leadership, admitting he has been leading the government exceptionally well.

“The president is leading us very well. We started with a lot of challenges, but now we can see the light,” he stated.

Gachagua went ahead to laud Ruto for his eventful state visit to the United States last week.

The deputy president spoke while gracing the ordination of Reverend Monsignor John Lelei of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret as the chief guest on behalf of Ruto.

The deputy president’s latest presence at Ruto’s home turf came in the midst of presumed frosty relations between him and the president.

A section of Gachagua’s loyalists from the Nairobi metropolis and Mt Kenya are on record claiming there was a plot from Ruto’s backyard to undermine Gachagua.

Among them is Embakasi North MP James Gakuya who strongly asserted that there was a plot from the president’s backyard to elbow Gachagua out of power.

“There is a scheme being cooked in Rift Valley to frustrate the deputy president. They should be careful; they cannot teach the mountain how to go about our political business. They should know that we have our right to support whoever we deem fit,” Gakuya said.

The claims flew in the wake of Gachagua’s conspicuous absence from state events presided over by Ruto.

By Pala Malala

Read the original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

