Gachagua’s Son Acquires Historic Tree Top Hotel with Royal Ties

According to dailymail, the iconic Tree Top hotel where Elizabeth II became Queen is to ditch its royal connections and embrace the Mau Mau rebellion that led the country on the path to independence from Britain.

In a truly groundbreaking development, the Deputy President’s son Dr Keith Rigathi has recently acquired the renowned Tree Top Hotel, the iconic establishment with a rich history and royal ties.

This exclusive deal has sent shockwaves through the hospitality industry and sparked widespread intrigue among the public.

Situated in a breathtaking location amidst lush greenery, the Tree Top Hotel has been a beloved destination for discerning travelers for decades.

Its charm and elegance have attracted everyone from international celebrities to royal families, cementing its status as a cultural landmark.

The 36-room hotel is built on stilts and includes a Princess Elizabeth suite with her royal memorabilia on its walls.

American, British, European and Asian tourists were drawn to the unusual combination of a safari hotel with significant royal connections until Covid-19 pandemic forced the hotel to close.

According to media sources, the deputy president’s son, plans to re-open the Hotel next month with a focus on the site’s connections to the Mau Mau rebels.

The same media source allege that beneath the hotel lies underground tunnels constructed by the Mau Mau fighters for accessing the facility.

Also, there is a a massive fig tree that served as a post office for the rebels who left messages scrawled on leaves with charcoal in the giant plant’s crevices. It is this Mau Mau connection that the new Managemnet want to use to attract more tourists.

With the acquisition of this historic hotel, Gachagua’s son has made a significant foray into the hospitality business, signaling a bold move into a prestigious sector.

This acquisition not only showcases the Gachagua family’s keen business acumen but also promises exciting new opportunities for the future of the iconic Tree Top Hotel.

