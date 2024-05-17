Kenyan Jobseekers Can Now Migrate and Work In Germany

Kenyan jobseekers are set to benefit following the conclusion of negotiations for a job migration framework between Kenya and Germany. In a statement by the State Department for Diaspora, the framework is aimed at developing guidelines for labour migration between the two countries.

It was noted that the framework will also make it easy and outline the processes needed for Kenyans to migrate and work for German companies and institutions.

As detailed by the government, the deal will be signed in September after both governments approve the framework.

“The Agreement will provide a framework for cooperation on migration and labour mobility between the two countries. The Kenyan delegation was led by the Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime and PS Roseline Njogu of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs as the lead negotiator.

“The German delegation was led by Joachim Stamp, the Federal Government Special Commissioner for Migration Agreements, and Holger Schamberg, Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community, as the lead negotiator,” read the statement in part.

Meanwhile, a job expo will be held in Nairobi, allowing Kenyans to get acquainted with the opportunities that are offered in the European country.

“The Agreement will be implemented progressively starting with a Job Fair in Nairobi. Both countries are committed to the complete implementation of the Agreement by the Joint Implementation Committee,” read the statement in part.

Notably, in January, President William Ruto revealed that he was pushing for a deal to have 250,000 Kenyans employed by German companies.

At the time, he indicated that the jobs would target professional, skilled and semi-skilled Kenyans.

“PS Roseline just came back from Germany. We are almost completing the agreement with the German government because they have asked us for 250,000 job opportunities.

“They want us to conclude the agreement before June. The same thing is going on with different countries,” he stated.

By WASHINGTON MITO

