Alcoholism and Homelessness: The Story of Kenyans in the US

In a heartbreaking tale of dreams turning into despair, some Kenyan immigrants in the United States find themselves battling alcoholism and homelessness. Many travelled from their homeland with hopes of a brighter future, only to face unimaginable challenges in their adopted country.

The pressures of assimilating into a new culture, the difficulties of finding stable employment, and the lack of a support system all contribute to their struggles. As they navigate these obstacles, many turn to alcohol as a means of escape, leading to a vicious cycle of addiction and homelessness.

The article below dives deep into the harrowing reality faced by Kenyan immigrants who find themselves trapped in a cycle of addiction and homelessness.

One Kenyan man living in the United States narrated how he ended up homeless and living in a public park.

In an interview with Chams Media, the man, who went under the pseudonym Tony, narrated that he had faced several challenges since landing in the US due to alcoholism.

Tony narrated that when he arrived in America, he landed a job, however, he was unable to sustain it following drunken spats which led to his arrest.

“It (alcoholism) affected my job and I have been arrested and jailed because of alcohol,” stated Tony.

He further attributed alcoholism to his lifestyle back in Kenya where he was a social drinker attending parties and having fun with friends.

However, his social drinking habits landed him in the pits of alcoholism after facing several challenges in the US where he was relegated to depending on the bottle to cope.

According to Tony, his situation was further exacerbated when he left prison with nowhere to live forcing him to seek refuge in the parks.

However, he narrated that he has since sought help and is in the recovery face.

Unfortunately, Tony’s story was not an isolated case as a non-governmental organisation in the United States led by Kenyans has been working with close to 20 homeless Kenyans.

According to the director of the Homeless Reform Project, Florence Mwnagi, the Kenyans were forced into the situation due to various circumstances.

However, the group has been working with them and aiding them through the recovery process in rehabilitation centres.

The Group reported having resettled four Kenyans to other States, to give life a new shot while still offering aid to the rest who were still camping in the streets.

BY HELLEN NJOROGE

