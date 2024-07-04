Sylvia Okwach: Blending Skills for Success in Delaware

Sylvia Okwach, a Kenyan native pursuing a master’s degree in Business Analytics and Information Management at the University of Delaware, shares the strategies and skills that have led to her success as an international student. She emphasizes the importance of combining technical and soft skills in America for a well-rounded professional profile.

Sylvia’s experience at the Albert Lerner Center has been particularly influential in her academic journey. She says this center offers tailored support for students, providing a personalized approach to learning and development.

Sylvia has benefited significantly from the mentorship program, which pairs students with industry professionals. These mentors offer practical insights and guidance, drawing from their own experiences in the field.

Sylvia highlights the versatility of a degree in Business Analytics, noting that it opens doors to various sectors of the economy.

- Advertisement -

To prospective students, Sylvia offers sage advice: put in the effort, be honest with yourself, and understand that the journey takes time.

- Advertisement -

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: sc******@in**************************.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Julius Nyerere Way and Jason Moyo Avenue

Tel: +(263) 716 323 343

Sylvia Okwach: Blending Skills for Success in Delaware