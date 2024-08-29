Tragic Loss: Frazer Mosses Onyango of Calgary, Alberta

In the wake of the tragic loss of Frazer Mosses Onyango, his family is seeking support from the community to bring him home for a final farewell.

Frazer died in the early morning of August 18, 2024, the tragic loss came just a month after he joyfully celebrated his 26th birthday on July 21st.

The untimely passing of a loved one is a devastating event that no family should have to endure alone.

This heartfelt plea resonates deeply with those who understand the importance of coming together to support one another during times of grief.

Frazer lived with his beloved Aunt Catherine Oduor in Calgary, Alberta. Their home was always filled with the joy and laughter that Frazer brought with him.

He will always be remembered as a cherished member of the community, and his family is determined to honor his memory by giving him the proper farewell he deserves.

However, the financial burden of arranging for his repatriation adds an additional layer of hardship in an already difficult time.

By lending a helping hand, we can alleviate some of the financial stress his family faces and provide them with the opportunity to grieve their loved one without the added worry.

Let us stand beside the Onyango family and show them that their community cares. Together, we can contribute to honoring Frazer Mosses Onyango’s memory by helping to bring him home for a final farewell.

Click the GoFundme link to Help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/frazer-mosses-onyango

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

