Tribute: Remembering Grace Wanjiku Ndorio Waiyaki wa Hinga

In this heartfelt tribute, we honor the incredible life and lasting legacy of Grace Wanjiku Ndorio Waiyaki wa Hinga.

Known for her unwavering compassion and relentless dedication to creating positive change, Grace left an indelible mark on the lives of those she touched.

Grace’s brand voice was characterized by empathy, grace, and empowerment. She believed in the power of community and the innate potential in every individual.

As a remarkable nurse, she dedicated her life to caring for others, going above and beyond to make a profound impact on the lives of her patients.

With a warm smile and a compassionate heart, Grace touched the lives of countless individuals, providing comfort and support when it was needed most.

Her unwavering commitment to patient care and her ability to bring hope in the face of adversity made her a true hero to those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Today, we honor the remarkable life of Grace Wanjiku Ndorio Waiyaki wa Hinga as we remember her legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness. Her dedication to making a difference in the world served as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the importance of compassion and empathy in our own lives.

Although she may no longer walk among us, Grace’s spirit continues to live on. Let us remember her with gratitude and respect, cherishing the impact she made and striving to carry on her legacy of extraordinary service to others.

Remarkable Life and Legacy in America

After joining her children in the US, she trained to become a nurse, a career that she felt was a calling and in which she worked until her cancer returned in 2019.

She had every intention of beating her cancer a second time so that she could go back to a job that she loved and performed with pride and joy.

Her love of life took her on adventures from running a marathon, learning how to drive semi trucks, modeling, several road trips from Atlanta to Casper Wyoming, Los Angeles, and the Grand Canyon, all after she turned 60 years old.

The sicker she became the more she repeated the refrain, “Life ain’t always beautiful, but life IS beautiful.”

Family

Grace was a sister to the late Ezra Githaguī, William Njoroge, Gad Mwaura, David Kuria, Peter Kinyanjui, and Rose Nduta.

She is survived by her siblings Miriam Wambaa, Wambui Njoroge, Jedidah Gaciku, and Ben Githieya, her daughters Carolyn Koine and Angela Flynn, her son-in-love Matthew Flynn, her grandchildren Nicole Bahsoon, Louisa Wanjiku, and Noah Waiyaki, and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews in Kenya, the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Memorial and Funeral Service

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 20th from 1-2 pm at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

Following the service, Grace will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

We will return to Sandy Springs Chapel for a reception following the burial.

A celebration of Grace’s life will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 4-7 pm at the Gordon School, 45 Maxfield Ave in East Providence, RI 02914.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Cūcū Grace can be made to the Gordon School Annual Fund.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

