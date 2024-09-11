Stalking American Wife Landed Mohammed Abduba Dida in US Jail

Former Presidential Candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida’s family members, on Tuesday, called on the government to intervene and aid the release of their kin who is currently serving jail term in the United States of America.

Dida was convicted in 2021 after he was found guilty of stalking and threatening his estranged American wife with whom he lived in Illinois.

Court records showed that Dida was jailed in July 2021 after he was also found guilty of violating a restraining order that his wife had obtained.

While addressing Dida’s conviction, the latter’s family claimed that Dida unknowingly went against the restraining order leading to his imprisonment.

According to Dida’s kin, the presidential candidate happened to visit a prayer centre that was close to the estranged wife’s home without the knowledge that it was an offence as per United States laws.

“He visited a nearby mosque to pray and unfortunately the mosque also happened to be around the area where he was not supposed to be because Mama Lila also frequently visited the mosque,” commented Dida’s family member.

“We are praying for him, trying to find a way of visiting him and find another lawyer and be able to help him.”

During the presser, Dida’s family claimed that the intervention by President William Ruto’s administration was the only way the former presidential candidate could get his freedom.

The family members, who spoke to the press, further revealed that plans were underway to visit Dida in prison.

The former presidential aspirant, who turns 50-years-old in November this year, is currently under detention at the Big Muddy Correctional Centre in the state of Illinois.

Before his detention at the prison in Illinois where he had been detained since 2022, Dida was locked up at the South Western Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile, the family termed Dida’s imprisonment as too harsh for a family feud that could have been resolved through negotiations.

By Timothy Cerullo

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

