ill-intentioned: List of MPs not in support of Gachagua impeachment

Moments after Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse on Tuesday, October 1, formally tabled an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Parliament, a number of lawmakers distanced themselves from the motion.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, October, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali stated that he does not support the process, claiming that it was ill-intentioned.

“I have carefully read the charges in the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. In good faith, I do not support this cause of action and find it ill-intentioned seeking to demonize a public servant who has contributed immensely to this great country.

“Let it be known that I, Mohamed Ali Mohamed, did not sign the impeachment motion against deputy president Rigathi Gachagua,” Ali remarked.

His Mumias East counterpart Peter Salasya also expressed his opposition to the motion, maintaining that he would vote against it when the time comes.

“The Mumias East constituents are my bosses, and I had promised them I would not sign the impeachment motion despite the pressure from the other side. I chose to be silent, but during voting with my one vote, I will vote no,” Salasya stated.

Similarly, Marakwet West Member of Parliament Timothy Kipchumba maintained that he had read the charges against Gachagua and would not support the motion.

“I have read and understood the impeachment motion against the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya, and indeed, it’s a classic case of a hyena accusing its baby of smelling like a goat when it wants to eat it.

“My conscience is against the letter, the spirit, and the intent of the impeachment motion. Let history record that I, Timothy Kipchumba Toroitich, never supported the impeachment of the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua,” Kipchumba explained.

At the same time, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba claimed that she had ‘listened to the ground’ and that if the time to vote came, she would vote against the impeachment motion.

“In regards to the planned impeachment of the deputy resident Rigathi Gachagua; this is to categorically state that in the event MPs have to vote, I have keenly listened to the ground and I will not vote Yes to the motion. I will vote No,” Wamuchomba stated.

While tabling the impeachment in Parliament on Tuesday, Mutuse presented 11 charges against the deputy president, including corruption, money laundering, and gross misconduct.

The MP accused Gachagua of unlawfully acquiring assets, which is inconsistent with his salary, and violating several laws, including the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula approved the motion, stating that it met the threshold after 291 MPs signed it.

Wetangula disclosed that public participation in the deputy president’s ouster will be done in all 47 counties on Friday, October 4, 2024.

The speaker further stated that Gachagua will be given two hours to defend himself against the charges in the impeachment motion on October 8, 2024.

