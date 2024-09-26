Kalonzo Vows to Stand by Gachagua Amidst Impeachment Threats

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday pledged support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua amidst simmering political tensions in the country.

Kalonzo while speaking during the Memorial Service of the Hillside Endarasha Academy Fire victims, assured the deputy president that he would not stay silent while a section of politicians attempted to impeach him.

The former Vice President believes now is the high time for Kenyans to remain united and avoid falling prey to schemers planning to divide the country.

“We have a nation to model together. I never liked pretence, there is tension in this country. Political tension. When the moment comes, we will always be there for the people of Nyeri,” Kalonzo stated.

“The country is bigger than all of us. Respect is vital in this country,” he added.

While reiterating his stance, the Azimio principal called on the deputy president to stand firm on his decision despite the lack of respect for him by some of the politicians.

Kalonzo’s sentiments were echoed by DAP Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa who also assured support for DP Gachagua.

While commenting on the matter, Kalonzo called on the deputy president to stand firm on his decision.

“Those planning to burn the mountain, I want to tell them that this mountain has friends. If you seek Kalonzo here, he is the friend of the mountain just like me,” Wamalwa said.

“I told Gachagua that there is a plan to split the Mt Kenya region. If the day comes and the mountain calls upon us, we will stand with you. You will not walk alone.”

The remarks by Kalonzo and Wamalwa come days after DP Gachagua alleged plans by some of the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio MPs to dismiss him from his current position.

Speaking at the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Saturday last week, Gachagua alleged he received information about the scheme to oust him and replace him with a puppet.

While addressing the matter, the deputy president alleged it was impossible to dismiss him since it was the Kenyan people who elected him to the position.

“They’re threatening me that they will mobilize MPs to kick me out and install their puppet. They have given these MPs money to sell me fear,” Gachagua claimed.

“I was elected by Kenyans and they are the ones to remove me from my seat when the time comes,” he added.

By Timothy Cerullo

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke

