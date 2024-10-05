Senator Maanzo: Reject MPs Behind Gachagua Impeachment

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo on Thursday criticised the push to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua describing the looming impeachment against him as ill advised.

Appearing on Citizen TV the lawmaker who recently tabled a censure motion against President William Ruto at the Senate asked Kenyans to sternly deal with the Members of Parliament should they proceed with the impeachment plans against the Deputy President.

The lawmaker also urged Kenyans to sweep out the MPs in the next elections. Maanzo claimed that the attempt against Gachagua was purely political and had nothing to do with his conduct.

”Kenyans should deal with all the MPs in the next general election,’’ he added.

”What is happening is mob justice on Gachagua, if it is his wealth then he should just fill up a wealth declaration form and be given an opportunity to explain,’’

Maanzo further alleged a plot to replace Gachagua with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, believing the former Prime Minister will fail to clinch the African Union Commission (AUC) seat.

”They are now suggesting that Kithure Kindiki should now take over from Gachagua and I have also heard members of ODM suggesting that Raila should be the Deputy President,’’ Maanzo alleged.

”Raila’s chances are almost at zero now because Ramaphosa revealed that SADC was already gone,’’ he added.

He further made claims that Members of Parliament expected Gachagua to give them an allocation of his confidential budget that was once a hot topic of controversy. This is after reports emerged from a section of leaders accusing him of demanding for an additional allocation from the exchequer.

”I know him from the days were in Parliament and I know all the wealth that he owns and Kenyans must now lynch the MPs because the only thing that he is accused of is the confidential budget that was allocated to him,’’ Maanzo claimed.

”Gachagua’s impeachment is a big joke because there’s nobody in Kenya who is not guilty of tribalism,’’ he added.

According to the lawmaker, MPs were just wasting their representation duty by dwelling on the impeachment motion, while neglecting those who elected them.

”The house is just wasting our time and therefore Kenyans should deal with each MP in the next election,’’

He added that the thought of removing Gachagua from his position would likely destabilize the country.

