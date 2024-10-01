Wiper Senator Dan Maanzo Files Censure Motion Against Ruto

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has filed a censure motion against President William Ruto.

In the motion received by the Clerk of the Senate on Tuesday, October 1, Maanzo accused Ruto of failing to protect Kenyans amidst allegations of increasing cases of police brutality and torture.

The Senator, elected on a Wiper party ticket, also accused the President of failing to implement devolution as envisioned in law.

“William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-In-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces is the Head of State and Government under Article 131 and the Chairperson of the National Security Council has failed to protect Kenyans against police brutality and killings and has reduced the allocation to counties and delayed financing to devolved units causing untold suffering to Kenyans who are sick by failing to devolve Health and Agriculture fully as required by Schedule (4) four of the constitution,” read the motion in part.

Further, he alleged that the Head of State had introduced policies that did not promote equity among Kenyans. The programmes listed included the affordable housing programme and the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Consequently, he called on his colleagues in the senators to support the motion in disapproval of the conduct of the Head of State and his government.

“Now therefore the Senate pursuant to standing order 101(1) expresses displeasure and disappointment with the conduct of H.E. Dr. William Samo Ruto, CGH. as the President of Kenya and censures him,” he pleaded in his motion.

The censure motion against Ruto comes days after a similar motion was filed against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua is also facing impeachment with a motion on his ouster set to be tabled at the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

