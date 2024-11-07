Walking in the Light: Embracing Divine Illumination

THE WORD: “Then spoke Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that follows me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” John 8:12

THE POINT: Walking in darkness remains much too common even among many Christians. All humans need light. We can’t see anything, we can’t go anywhere, and we can’t do anything without it. However, we need something more than the light that shines by day, or the light that we turn on at night.

We need Divine illumination! We need to be enlightened with God’s Light. There’s only one true Light Source. Jesus said, “I am the light of the world: he that follows me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” (John 8:12) Jesus Christ is the true Light of the world! In Him is life, and that Life is the Light of men (John 1:4).

We must have spiritual enlightenment in order to know God, understand His Word, His will, and His ways for our lives. Only then can we know what to do and where to go. Have you seen the Light? Have you come to the Light? Have you been enlightened? Are you walking in the Light?

THE APPLICATION: When you receive Christ, the life of Christ is imparted to you. And since He is both light and life, you now have the Light of Life. Thus, you are a child of the Light! The Apostle Paul summed it up as follows: “For you were sometimes darkness, but now are you light in the Lord” (Ephesians 5:8).

You are not becoming light; you are light . . . in the Lord. “Because as He is, so are we in this world” (1 John 4:17). Now that you are one with Him, you have become what He is. Jesus Christ is the Light of the world! And yet Christ tells us in Matthew 5:14 that you are the light of the world.

And so you are! You are light, not independent of Him, but because you have been made one with Him. It is one thing to have the light, but it’s quite another thing to be the light. Therefore, because you are light the Apostle Paul admonishes you to conduct yourself accordingly.

“Walk as children of light” (Ephesians 5:8). Since you are a child of the Light be what you are—light. You should walk in the Light and let your light shine! But how can you do that?

Such a walk is a walk of faith. In order to follow Him, you must stop walking by sight according to the human realm, and start walking by faith in the divine realm.

This involves trusting Christ to live His life through you by the power of His Spirit. Then He, who is Light, will guide you every step of the way, and you will be blessed to experience His Life! You can let your light shine if you will just start walking by faith.

You’ll be walking in the light because the Holy Spirit will enable you to walk correctly and cause your light to shine brightly. And then, others will see Jesus in you and you’ll be a blessing too!

THE PRAYER: “Oh Lord, as I go through life, there are times that it seems so very dark. I don’t know where to go or what to do.

But You said that You are the light of the world. Therefore, I purpose to follow You, walking by faith and not by sight. I ask You to shine Your light on my life and guide me in the way everlasting. Thank You for giving me the light of life!”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

