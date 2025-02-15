Ruto-Raila Bromance: Sharing a Ride to AU Summit in Addis Ababa

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga made a notable appearance together as they shared a vehicle en route to the 38th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a video widely circulated, the two leaders were seen exiting a building alongside senior government officials, including Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. President Ruto then ushered Odinga into a waiting Audi, where the former prime minister took the back left seat.

The unity displayed between the two Kenyan political heavyweights comes as Odinga campaigns to succeed Moussa Faki as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

The elections, scheduled for February 15, will see Odinga compete against Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar’s former Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Randriamandrato.

Ahead of the election, President Ruto has been actively lobbying African leaders to support Odinga’s bid.

On the sidelines of the summit, Ruto met with several heads of state, including Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Angola’s President João Lourenço, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

He also engaged in discussions with the outgoing AUC chair, emphasizing Kenya’s commitment to securing the position for the Eastern African region.

The AUC chairperson is elected by member states, excluding those under military rule, and must secure a two-thirds majority vote. The position, held on a rotational basis among the five regions of Africa, is currently designated for the Eastern region, while the Northern region is set to nominate a deputy chairperson.

The incoming AUC chairperson will be tasked with addressing Africa’s pressing challenges, including poverty, debt management, insecurity, illiteracy, and inadequate healthcare services.

A strong proponent of Pan-Africanism, Odinga has outlined a vision aimed at accelerating Africa’s economic growth, fostering unity, and promoting sustainability.

He has pledged to usher in a new era of leadership that will enable the continent to overcome its historical struggles and achieve self-reliance.

As the election date approaches, all eyes remain on the AU summit, where the next AUC chairperson will be chosen to steer the continent’s future.

