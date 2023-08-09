Kimani Ichung’wah Missing as Ruto-Raila Talks Begin at Bomas

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah was missing in action on Wednesday, August 9 as the bipartisan talks between Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza commenced at the Bomas of Kenya.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire was forced to step in for the Kikuyu Member of Parliament to introduce the Kenya Kwanza team.

She explained that Ichung’wah could not make it on time for the talks due to bad weather in Nyeri County.

“I am here to represent our team leader Kimani Ichung’wah who unfortunately got held up in Nyeri and due to the bad weather, he couldn’t fly in time but is now airborne. We expect that he should be here shortly,” Mbarire explained.

Ichung’wah earlier accompanied President William Ruto to Naromoru town in Nyeri County for the commissioning of the Naromoru Level 4 Hospital.

Speaking after the event, the bipartisan co-chair said he will tell Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka that there will be no chaotic demonstrations in the country henceforth and there will be no handshake with the opposition.

Ichung’wah also noted that he will tell the former vice president that the cost of living is President William Ruto’s responsibility.

“I am going to Bomas to tell Kalonzo Musyoka three things, there will be no chaotic demos in Kenya, handshake, and matters of cost of living is President Ruto’s responsibility,” Ichung’wah stated.

Kalonzo has stated however stated that the Azimio team will not negotiate any form of power-sharing with Kenya Kwanza or put any personal interests ahead of the interests of the people of Kenya during the bipartisan negotiations.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

