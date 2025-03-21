A Journey of Two: Supporting My Wife’s US Dream

When Mercy Milgo set her sights on studying in the U.S., it wasn’t just her dream—it became a shared commitment with her husband.

From the moment she discovered the International Scholars Program to the final moments before her visa interview, he stood by her, offering support, encouragement, and unwavering belief in her success.

Mercy had long dreamed of pursuing a master’s degree abroad, a vision that she had nurtured for years. At one point, she had considered enrolling at the University of Nairobi, but deep inside, she desired an international experience. When the opportunity with ISP arose, she was ready to take the leap.

For her husband, the decision to support her wholeheartedly was clear. They had once discussed the possibility of both joining the program, but when Mercy took the initiative, he knew his role was to ensure she focused entirely on making it a success.

From the very beginning, Mercy’s journey through the program demanded full commitment.

As a husband and father, he made it his responsibility to create an enabling environment—sometimes cooking, managing household duties, and adjusting schedules.

He recalls nights spent coaching Mercy, running through visa interview questions, refining answers, and boosting her confidence.

In the days leading up to the interview, he even took a week off work, knowing she needed his full attention and encouragement.

On the morning of her interview, her husband knew that confidence and mindset would play a crucial role. He woke her up early, made her tea, and gave her one last pep talk—reminding her that she was more than ready.

Standing outside, he waited anxiously for the verdict. The moment he saw her walking out, waving the blue slip, his heart swelled with pride.

For Mercy and her husband, the journey was not just about luck—it was about preparation. Her husband emphasizes that spousal and family support play a vital role in achieving study abroad dreams.

A Journey of Two: Supporting My Wife’s US Dream