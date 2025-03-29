Step into an enchanting evening as we celebrate the launch of James Musyoka’s captivating new book, ‘The Boy Who Read Newspapers,‘ at the Kenya Embassy in Washington DC and celebrate Kenya Connect’s work in rural Kenya.

This exclusive event promises a vibrant atmosphere filled with literary discussion, insightful reflections, and the chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts who share a passion for storytelling.

With captivating anecdotes and profound themes, Musyoka’s work evokes the power of literature to bridge communities.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this unique celebration, meet the author, and indulge in an evening dedicated to the magic of books.

Mark your calendar and get ready to immerse yourself in a literary experience like no other!

You are also invited to purchase the inspirational book about James love of reading and the challenges he faced since there were few books available.

Immerse yourself in the world of storytelling, where every page turns into an adventure, and discover what inspired Musyoka to weave this remarkable tale.

Whether you’re a lifelong reader or just curious about the magic of books, this event promises to ignite your passion for literature.

The Boy Who Read Newspapers is an inspiring story based on the true life of author James Musyoka and illustrated by acclaimed artist, Julia Cairns.

Here below is the Link to purchase the book: https://j2buun-hv.myshopify.com/products/the-boy-who-read-newspapers

Invitation for James Musyoka’s book Launch at Kenya Embassy DC