The Kenya Embassy in Washington DC is extending a warm welcome to all diaspora organizations to register and update their records.

In an effort to enhance communication and collaboration, the embassy is calling on all diaspora organizations to register or update their records with the Embassy.

This initiative aims to establish a comprehensive database of Kenyan diaspora organizations, allowing for more effective engagement.

By registering and updating records, diaspora organizations will have the opportunity to connect with fellow Kenyans abroad and contribute to the development of their communities.

This is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the bonds between Kenyans living overseas and their home country, fostering a sense of unity and fostering development initiatives.

To take advantage of this important opportunity, diaspora organizations are encouraged to submit the following information to diaspora@kenyaembassydc.org attention to Jayne Toroitich.

1. Copies of the constitution of the association.

2. Names of duly elected officials.

3. Complete contact details.

Don’t miss out on this chance to strengthen your organization’s standing and make a difference in the diaspora.

Kenya Embassy DC: Engagement with Daispora Organizations