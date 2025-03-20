Kenyan Journalists Among 1,300 Facing Job Losses at VOA

The ​Voice of America (VOA) has placed over 1,300 employees, including Kenyan journalists Vincent Makori and Esther Githui Ewart, on administrative leave.

This action comes amid a broader restructuring, influenced by recent changes in U.S. government policy that aim to curtail funding for global news services, especially those aimed at authoritarian regimes.

Vincent Makori, known for his work as a reporter, writer, and translator, along with Esther Githui Ewart, who anchors VOA’s “English to Africa” program, are among those impacted by this decision.

The situation highlights ongoing challenges facing international media organizations, especially those involved in the dissemination of news to African audiences.

This decision has immediate effects on operations, especially for journalists focused on regions with limited freedom of the press, including sub-Saharan Africa.

The suspensions appear to be part of a broader strategy aimed at reducing U.S. government-funded news services, which could significantly impact global news coverage, particularly in places where independent journalism is often stifled.

The order specifically targets what it calls “unnecessary” elements of the federal structure, and VOA, as a major government-funded media outlet, has been significantly impacted.

The cuts could potentially lead to a decline in the global reach of U.S.-funded media and may reduce the availability of critical, independent news to audiences in countries with restricted media environments.

This shift could have long-term consequences on how global audiences, particularly in Africa, access reliable news sources.

Founded during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, Voice of America (VOA) has grown into a major global broadcaster with a mission to promote understanding and provide accurate, independent news.

Originally established to combat misinformation from enemy states, particularly Nazi Germany, VOA quickly became a vital tool for the U.S. government to spread democratic values and counter propaganda.

Over the decades, VOA expanded its reach, providing news in dozens of languages and becoming a trusted source of information in countries where independent journalism is often restricted or censored.

