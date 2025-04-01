The CEO of the Kenya Social Health Authority (SHA)

​As of March 2025, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenya’s Social Health Authority (SHA) is Robert Ingasira, who serves in an acting capacity.

Following the dismissal of former CEO Elijah Wachira in late 2024 due to concerns regarding his professional conduct and performance, SHA’s Board Chair, Abdi Mohamed, appointed Ingasira, the Financial Services Director at SHA, as the acting CEO.

- Advertisement -

The SHA, established under the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023, is responsible for managing public health insurance in Kenya.

It oversees various funds, including the Social Health Insurance Fund, the Primary Healthcare Fund, and the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund, aiming to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to all Kenyan citizens.

Key Functions of the Kenya Social Health Authority (SHA):

- Advertisement -

Management of Health Insurance Funds: The SHA administers several health insurance funds aimed at covering various health needs, including:

The Social Health Insurance Fund, which covers a broad range of healthcare services.

The Primary Healthcare Fund, dedicated to primary healthcare services.

The Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund, which focuses on treating emergencies, chronic conditions, and critical illnesses.

Universal Health Coverage (UHC): One of the core objectives of the SHA is to contribute to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all Kenyans. By expanding access to affordable health insurance and improving healthcare service delivery, the SHA seeks to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial status, can access essential healthcare services. Public Health Programs: The SHA coordinates several health programs, including those aimed at preventing diseases, promoting wellness, and improving healthcare quality across the country. The authority works with health providers to ensure that services are available in both urban and rural areas. Partnerships and Collaborations: The SHA collaborates with various stakeholders, including the government, international organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the private sector, to enhance the healthcare system in Kenya. These partnerships help fund programs and support the implementation of healthcare policies. Implementation of Health Insurance Policies: The SHA plays a significant role in implementing the policies related to social health insurance in Kenya. This includes setting premiums, determining benefit packages, and managing claims for healthcare services provided under the public insurance schemes. Ensuring Quality and Accessibility of Healthcare: The authority works to ensure that the healthcare services offered under the public insurance schemes are of high quality and accessible to all Kenyans. This includes ensuring that health facilities meet required standards and that healthcare workers are well-trained and equipped to handle patient needs.

Role in the Kenyan Healthcare System:

The creation of the SHA is part of Kenya’s broader efforts to overhaul its healthcare system and provide a more inclusive approach to healthcare. The government aims to make health services accessible to everyone, particularly for individuals who may otherwise not be able to afford healthcare. This initiative also seeks to reduce the burden of out-of-pocket payments for medical expenses, which have been a barrier to healthcare for many Kenyans.

Recent Developments:

The Kenya Social Health Authority is a relatively new agency, and its implementation and operations are still evolving. Efforts are underway to expand coverage, improve infrastructure, and integrate digital technologies to make health insurance more accessible and efficient. There are also continuous calls for better resource allocation to ensure that the SHA meets its goals and delivers on the promise of universal health coverage.

The CEO of the Kenya Social Health Authority (SHA)