Prisca Mwaro, the late ex-wife of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, was a woman whose life touched many hearts. Her passing on March 8, 2023, a day after celebrating her birthday, left a profound impact on her family, friends, and the community.

A Loving Mother and Cherished Partner

Married in 2015, Ababu and Prisca shared a bond that inspired many. Together, they were blessed with three children.

Their love story, often shared on social media, showcased their deep affection and commitment to each other.

Despite their separation in 2019, Ababu spoke of Prisca with deep respect and affection. At her funeral, he described her as “forever a beautiful soul, a special being, a physical angel, smiling on us from heaven with that incredibly charming smile you lit our lives with” .

Community and Family Remember Her Fondly

Friends, family, and colleagues remembered Prisca for her warmth, honesty, and faithfulness. A requiem mass held at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi was attended by close family and friends, including Health CS Susan Wafula Nakhumicha, who conveyed President William Ruto’s condolences to the family .​

Bondia Madaras, a former employee of Ababu Namwamba, shared heartfelt memories of Prisca, recalling her as a humble and supportive woman who had a good relationship with her people .​

A Lasting Legacy

Prisca’s legacy lives on through her children and the many lives she touched. Her memory is honored by those who knew her as a virtuous woman who cherished honesty and faithfulness.​

In Loving Memory

As we remember Prisca Mwaro, we celebrate a life well-lived—a mother, a friend, and a woman of grace. Her spirit continues to inspire and her memory remains etched in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.​

May she Rest in Eternal Peace.​

A Tribute to Prisca Mwaro: A Life Remembered with Love & Grace