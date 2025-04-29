Billionaires Unite to Rescue Kenya Amid Trump’s Funding Cuts

In a stunning display of solidarity, a group of influential billionaires has come together to address a pressing crisis in Kenya’s healthcare system, pledging a remarkable $500 million for critical health initiatives.

This timely intervention comes on the heels of significant funding cuts announced by President Trump, which threatened to destabilize essential health services across the globe.

- Advertisement -

As the disparities in healthcare continue to widen, this philanthropic movement offers a ray of hope for millions in need.

With a focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and accessibility, these billionaires are not just investing in numbers but in the very lives of countless Kenyans.

Their collective action underscores a vital message: that even in times of political and financial turbulence, humanitarian efforts can prevail.

- Advertisement -

The significant boost to Kenya’s health sector is through the launch of the Beginnings Fund, a $500 million initiative aimed at improving maternal and newborn health across sub-Saharan Africa.

The fund is a collaborative effort led by the Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, the Gates Foundation, and other philanthropic partners, including the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Delta Philanthropies, and the ELMA Foundation.

The initiative is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, and aims to save the lives of 300,000 mothers and newborns by 2030, expanding quality care for 34 million recipients. ​

The Beginnings Fund distinguishes itself by prioritizing collaboration with local governments and organizations, avoiding the imposition of external solutions.

The initiative focuses on low-cost interventions in high-burden hospitals, targeting key causes of maternal and infant mortality such as infections, hemorrhaging, and respiratory issues. ​

In addition to the Beginnings Fund, Kenya has secured substantial support from other global donors.

The World Bank has committed $215 million to bolster primary healthcare services and enhance institutional capacity, particularly benefiting women, children, and refugees in regions like Garissa and Turkana.

Furthermore, the Global Fund has allocated KSh59.7 billion (approximately $461 million) to combat HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria over the next three years.

Billionaires Unite to Rescue Kenya Amid Trump’s Funding Cuts