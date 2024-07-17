Message of Solidarity: President Ruto Condemns Attack on Trump

President William Ruto has joined other world leaders in condemning an assassination attempt on US Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump over the weekend.

Trump was at a rally in Pennsylvania when shots were fired and he was injured in the right ear. The shooting incident left one attendee dead and critically injured two others.

In his message, the head of state expressed deep concern for the attack on the former President.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of Kenya, I wish to add my voice to those condemning the recent attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump,”

“I extend my deepest sympathies to President Trump, his family, and the families of the victims of this shocking, heinous act,” he said on X post

He said his thoughts are with Trump even as he reiterated that there should be no room for such acts of violence in any democracy.

“In these troubling times, I take this opportunity to recommit to the democratic ideals we share with the people of the United States of America. Wishing Donald Trump a speedy and full recovery,” he said

U.S. authorities are still investigating the shooting. The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

By Eric Biegon

