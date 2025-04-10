Cleophas Malala and the Butere Girls School Drama Saga

In the heart of Kenya’s vibrant social landscape, the Butere Girls Shool Drama Saga has captured the attention of many, igniting spirited discussions across communities and online platforms.

This captivating tale centers around the controversial figure of Cleophas Malala, a politician whose influence has sparked both admiration and rivalry.​

Cleophas Malala, a Kenyan politician and playwright, has significantly influenced the drama scene at Butere Girls’ High School.

In 2013, his play “Shackles of Doom,” which addressed themes of ethnicity, tribalism, and inequality, was performed by the school.

The production faced a temporary ban by the Ministry of Education due to concerns over national cohesion, but the High Court later lifted the ban, affirming the importance of artistic expression. ​

In 2018, Butere Girls’ High School, under Malala’s guidance, staged “It Is Well,” a play set in a South African slum that explored the relationship between police officers and civilians.

The performance won first place at the Western Region Drama Festival, highlighting Malala’s dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting relevant societal themes through theater. ​

In 2025, the school’s rendition of “Echoes of War,” another of Malala’s works, earned them third place at the Western Regional Drama Festivals.

However, the play faced controversy when the school’s principal, Jennipher Omondi, sent the 50 drama students involved in the production home, allegedly following instructions from State House.

This action led to a High Court order compelling the principal to recall the students and allow their participation in the National Drama Festivals in Nakuru County. ​

These events underscore Malala’s profound impact on Butere Girls’ High School’s drama department, fostering a culture of excellence and resilience in the face of challenges.

Beyond the controversies, Malala has significantly influenced Kenya’s theater scene. His works often tackle pressing societal concerns, aiming to provoke thought and discussion.

Despite the challenges, Malala’s contributions to Kenyan theater remain significant. His ability to intertwine art with activism encourages audiences to reflect on societal injustices, fostering a more informed and empathetic society

About Cleophas Malala

Cleophas Malala is a Kenyan politician, playwright, and public figure known for his outspoken nature and strong presence in both the political and cultural scenes of Kenya.

🔹 Background & Education

Malala hails from Kakamega County, in Western Kenya. He holds a degree in Theatre Arts and Film Technology from Maseno University, which heavily influenced his passion for drama and storytelling — especially in the realm of educational theatre.

🔹 Career in Drama

Before entering politics, Malala was well known in Kenya’s school drama scene. His plays often tackled pressing societal issues like:

Tribalism

Social inequality

Corruption

Police brutality

His most famous plays include:

“Shackles of Doom” – Banned in 2013 for allegedly inciting ethnic tensions, later unbanned by the High Court.

“It Is Well” – Performed by Butere Girls in 2018, highlighting police-community relations.

“Echoes of War” – A recent (2025) play that sparked controversy when students were suspended from Butere Girls for participating in it.

🔹 Political Career

Malala entered active politics as a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) for Mahiakalo Ward, then rose to national prominence as the Senator for Kakamega County (2017–2022) under the Amani National Congress (ANC). He later aligned with Kenya Kwanza, the coalition led by President William Ruto.

In 2022, he vied for the Kakamega Governor seat but lost to Fernandes Barasa. Later, he was appointed as the Secretary-General of UDA (United Democratic Alliance), the ruling party.

🔹 Controversies

Malala is no stranger to drama off-stage:

Arrested multiple times over various political and civil issues.

Accused of inciting violence during political campaigns.

Often criticized for his confrontational rhetoric.

🔹 Legacy

Despite his political controversies, Malala is admired for:

Elevating the profile of educational theatre in Kenya.

Empowering youth through drama and the arts.

Blending activism with storytelling in a way that resonates widely.

Cleophas Malala and the Butere Girls School Drama Saga