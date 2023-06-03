Chaos Rock Cleophas Malala UDA Meeting in Marsabit

Chaos rocked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots registration exercise at Catholic Hall ground in Marsabit County on Saturday, June 3.

According to preliminary reports, the chaos was caused by rival groups battling for recognition in the UDA Party.

Following the clashes, police officers deployed to restore peace were compelled to lob teargas at the warring groups in an effort to restore calm.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala had organised a grassroots registration exercise in the county but he was jeered by the youth while making a speech forcing law enforcement officers to intervene.

“Kindly move away in respect of this meeting. We know you Marsabit people are peaceful people,” Malala pleaded with the residents.

After calm was restored, Malala promised to address the misunderstanding pitting the rival groups. Malala told the residents that UDA would pick leaders to represent Marsabit depending on the people who will be registered.

It was, however, still unclear why the two groups were at loggerheads.

“I beg Marsabit leaders, don’t fight one another because the people already elected you. As the Party Secretary General, I will be neutral. This issue of shouting will not help any candidate,” Malala stated.

Despite chaos and disruptions, Malala announced that UDA planned to register at least 15 million people. The former Kakamega Senator indicated that the new members were key to giving Ruto more authority and ground.

“We want to register at least 15 million members before the 2027 General Election. If we have many members, we will give our President more strength,”

“If we have those numbers, our President will be easily re-elected,” Malala stated.

Despite Malala’s promises, the meeting was later forced to end prematurely because the youth continued chanting the names of rival politicians.

