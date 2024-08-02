Cleophas Malala Removed as Acting Secretary General of UDA.

Former Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala has been removed as the acting Secretary General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a press statement on Friday, August 2, the UDA’s National Executive Committee appointed UDA Vice Chairperson Hassan Omar to act in the position on an interim basis.

“The National Executive Committee has determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Hassan Omar Hassan to act as the Secretary-General on an interim basis. The appointment of Hon. Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” read part of the statement.

The party’s NEC further disclosed that the party will be implementing a raft of governing and administrative measures to accelerate its agenda and to set forth a distinctive path of the inclusive, participative, and consultative organisation.

At the same time, it directed the party’s National Elections Board to make the necessary adjustments and to continue with the grassroots elections as stated in previous communications.

“These elections will ultimately offer the members of the party an opportunity to choose their leaders from the polling centre all the way to the national level,” the party remarked.

Malala’s removal follows chaos at the UDA party headquarters on Wednesday, July 31, after some of his supporters stormed the premises.

Police were forced to intervene and drive away the rowdy supporters who tried to gain access to the offices on Ngong Road, Nairobi.

The incident came about after the former lawmaker denied reports that he had resigned from his position in the ruling party.

On Tuesday, a section of UDA members led by lawyer Khalende stormed the party’s headquarters before the lawyer declared himself the new secretary general.

Khalende accused Malala of abandoning his duties and supporting agendas that contradicted the party.

