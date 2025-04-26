Emmanuel Teigong’s Journey to America with ISP

Growing up in the serene hills of Chepkorior, Elgeyo Marakwet County, the dream of studying abroad seemed like a distant star.

But today, that dream is a living reality for Emmanuel Teigong, who, with the support of the International Scholars Program (ISP), has not only advanced his academic journey but also built a new life for his family in the United States.

- Advertisement -

Emmanuel’s journey began at Kapngetich Primary and Simwoto Boys High School, where he developed a love for learning early on. Although a B- grade in high school meant he couldn’t secure a direct university admission in Kenya, he persevered.

After earning a diploma in Information Technology in Nairobi, he furthered his education at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), where he graduated with First Class Honors.

In 2022, Emmanuel’s life took a decisive turn. After watching a broadcast by Charms Media, he learned about the International Scholars Program.

- Advertisement -

Inspired by success stories like Brian Kiptalam’s, he dug deeper—researching, reading articles, and eventually enrolling with ISP alongside his wife, who supported him every step of the way.

Together, they embarked on a life-changing journey: completing applications, securing funding, and successfully navigating the visa process—all with the hands-on support of the ISP team.

Relocating with his family marked a new chapter. It wasn’t easy—adjusting to a new culture, starting from scratch—but the guidance from ISP made the transition manageable. Today, Emmanuel’s son is preparing to start school, and his wife is enrolling in short professional courses to enhance her skills.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Emmanuel Teigong’s Journey to America with ISP