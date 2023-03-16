Emmanuel’s Journey of Relocating to America with His Family

Against all odds, Emmanuel and his family made the courageous decision to relocate from Kenya to Michigan, USA, so he could pursue his Master of Science in Data Science at Michigan Technological University through The KENYA Airlift Program, all this in pursuit of the American dream.

Emmanuel chose data science because data scientists are among the most highly paid professionals today. The course allows individuals to work on challenging problems that make a real impact on society through mathematical computations, statistics, programming, and domain expertise.

The relocation process was not easy for Emmanuel and his family. It involved a lot of paperwork, visa applications, and logistical planning. The award-winning program played a significant role in helping them navigate these processes, providing them with the necessary guidance and support.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

