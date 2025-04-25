John Kinja’s Leap of Faith: Meru Kenya to Kentucky, USA

Leaving behind the rolling hills of Kithirune in Meru County, Kenya, John Kinja stepped into a new chapter of life—one filled with ambition, hope, and a little nervous excitement.

Today, he is pursuing a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management at the University of Kentucky, USA, thanks to the unwavering support of the International Scholars Program (ISP).

John first came across the ISP through a Facebook post shared by Bob Mwiti. The image of familiar faces—like Wilfred, a fellow Egerton University alumnus—relocating to America caught his attention.

Intrigued, he followed up, contacted the ISP office, and before long, had joined the program.

John embraced the process with resilience. He participated in mock interviews, prepared diligently, and credits the expert guidance from the ISP team for his smooth visa experience.

Having previously specialized in science and worked in education, John had always nursed a passion for entrepreneurship and business strategy. Supply chain management felt like the perfect fit—something he had been practicing informally but wanted to master academically.

This achievement isn’t John’s alone. He speaks of his family’s shared vision and prayerful support throughout the journey. “This was our goal as a family,” he says. “And I’m also hoping to have them join me here someday.”

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

