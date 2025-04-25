Funeral Events For Vivianne Onyango Who Died In Lowell MA

We are saddened to announce the passing of Vivianne Achieng Onyango, who went to be with the Lord in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 04, 2025.

Family and friends are invited to join us in honoring her life through the following funeral events:

Massachusetts Events:

*Memorial

Saturday, April 26, 2025 2PM

Calvary Evangelical Church

92 Middlesex Road, Tyngsboro MA

Wake

Monday, April 28, 2025 4PM

Dolan Funeral Home

106 Middlesex St, North Chelmsford, MA 01863

Funeral

May 03, 2025

New Jersey

New Jersey Events:

All on Saturday, May 3rd) are scheduled as follows:

1. Wake:

Venue: Covington funeral home

755 White Horse Pike Atco, New Jersey 08004

Viewing : 9.30 to 10.30am .

Service : 10.30 to 11.30am.

2. Interment:

Hillcrest Memorial Park

500 Delsea Drive, Sewell, NJ 08080

Time: 12PM.

3. Repast:

Venue: Gloucester County Community Church, Sofia center

359 Chapel Heights Road, Sewell, NJ 08080

Time: 1pm.

We still need funds and are appealing for contributions to bid goodbye to Vivianne. Thank you for your support and prayers.

Zelle 3156631270 (Patrick Magunga)

Zelle 4697674467 (Eugene Odwesso)

Zelle 8564707943

Venmo @tonyango

Cashapp $Rickmacmuga (Rick Macmuga)

CashApp $Odwesso (Eugene Oile)

PayPal @triciaonyango 856470794

https://gofund.me/c004a3de

