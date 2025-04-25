Funeral Events For Vivianne Onyango Who Died In Lowell MA

We are saddened to announce the passing of Vivianne Achieng Onyango, who went to be with the Lord in Lowell, Massachusetts on April 04, 2025.
Family and friends are invited to join us in honoring her life through the following funeral events:
Massachusetts Events:
*Memorial
Saturday, April 26, 2025 2PM
Calvary Evangelical Church
92 Middlesex Road, Tyngsboro MA
Wake
Monday, April 28, 2025 4PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex St, North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral
May 03, 2025
New Jersey
New Jersey Events:
All on Saturday, May 3rd) are scheduled as follows:
1. Wake:
Venue: Covington funeral home
755 White Horse Pike Atco, New Jersey 08004
Viewing : 9.30 to 10.30am .
Service : 10.30 to 11.30am.
2. Interment:
Hillcrest Memorial Park
500 Delsea Drive, Sewell, NJ 08080
Time: 12PM.
3. Repast:
Venue: Gloucester County Community Church, Sofia center
359 Chapel Heights Road, Sewell, NJ 08080
Time: 1pm.
We still need funds and are appealing for contributions to bid goodbye to Vivianne. Thank you for your support and prayers.
Zelle 3156631270 (Patrick Magunga)
Zelle 4697674467 (Eugene Odwesso)
Zelle 8564707943
Venmo @tonyango
Cashapp $Rickmacmuga (Rick Macmuga)
CashApp $Odwesso (Eugene Oile)
PayPal @triciaonyango 856470794
https://gofund.me/c004a3de
