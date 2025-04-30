Kenyan Ambassador Benson Ogutu Receives Japan’s Top Honors

Kenya’s former Ambassador to Japan, Benson H.O. Ogutu, has been honoured with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, one of Japan’s highest accolades. This prestigious award recognises his exceptional contributions to strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and Japan.

The announcement was made as part of Japan’s 2025 Spring Conferment of Decorations, a ceremony that acknowledges individuals—both Japanese and foreign—who have made outstanding contributions to international cooperation and diplomacy.​

Ambassador Ogutu’s tenure was marked by significant diplomatic achievements. He played a pivotal role in promoting cultural exchanges, such as presiding over the 45th anniversary of the Kitano Art Museum in Nagano in 2013, which featured a Kenyan children’s art exhibition aimed at fostering people-to-people interactions between the two nations.

Additionally, he was instrumental in the establishment of Kenya’s Honorary Consulate in Nagoya, Japan, in 2013, a move that underscored Kenya’s commitment to enhancing its diplomatic and economic relations with Japan.

The Order of the Rising Sun, established in 1875, is awarded to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the state in various fields, excluding military service.

The Gold and Silver Star grade, which Ambassador Ogutu received, is one of the higher ranks within this order, highlighting the significance of his contributions. ​

Ambassador Ogutu’s recognition reflects the enduring friendship and cooperation between Kenya and Japan, celebrating his lasting impact on diplomatic relations between the two nations.

