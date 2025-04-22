Rosemary Karuga: The Unsung Kenyan Diaspora Art Pioneer

In a world often dominated by well-known figures, the story of Rosemary Karuga stands out as a beacon of talent and resilience within Kenya’s visual arts scene.

Revered as an unsung heroine, her artistic journey not only challenges the conventions of her time but also weaves a rich tapestry of cultural pride and innovation.

From her evocative paintings to her trailblazing role in promoting art education, Karuga’s legacy resonates deeply within the hearts of those who appreciate the profound impact of creativity in society.

Rosemary Karuga – The Icon of Kenyan Visual Arts

Rosemary Karuga (1928–2021) was a pioneering Kenyan visual artist renowned for her vibrant collages that captured the essence of rural life in East Africa. Born in Meru, Kenya, to a Ugandan father and a Kenyan mother, she was the youngest of two daughters.

Her artistic journey began in childhood when she drew on walls using charcoal, a practice that was not initially appreciated by her parents. Recognizing her talent, an Irish nun at her Catholic primary school encouraged her to pursue art further.

This led her to study at the Margaret Trowell School of Industrial and Fine Arts at Makerere University in Uganda from 1950 to 1952, where she became the institution’s first female graduate .

After her studies, Karuga returned to Kenya and worked as an art teacher for over three decades. During this period, she married, had three children, and also engaged in subsistence farming.

Despite her early training, she did not actively pursue art during these years due to societal expectations and limited opportunities for women artists. It was not until the late 1980s, when one of her daughters encouraged her to return to her artistic roots, that Karuga began creating art again.

She started experimenting with collage art, utilizing recycled materials such as colored paper scraps from newspapers, magazines, and packaging materials.

Karuga’s work is characterized by its intricate details and vibrant colors, often depicting scenes from everyday life in rural Kenya, including market scenes, traditional life, and biblical stories.

Her technique was inspired by Byzantine mosaics, and she employed a unique method of layering torn and cut paper to create textured, semi-abstract representations of her subjects.

In 1987, Karuga became an artist-in-residence at the Paa ya Paa Arts Centre in Nairobi, which marked the beginning of her professional artistic career. Her work gained international recognition when she was commissioned to illustrate a theatrical adaptation of Amos Tutuola’s novel The Palm-Wine Drinkard in 1988.

This led to exhibitions in Paris, London, and the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, where she was the only female artist featured in the 1990 group exhibition “Contemporary African Artists: Changing Tradition”.

Throughout her later years, Karuga’s work was celebrated both in Kenya and internationally. In 2017, she was honored as the first Artist of the Month by the National Museums of Kenya.

Her art is held in several prestigious collections, including the National Museums of Kenya, the Murumbi Trust, and the Watatu Foundation.

Rosemary Karuga’s legacy as a trailblazer for women in the arts and her contributions to contemporary African art continue to inspire and influence artists today.

