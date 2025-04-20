Troublesome Times Are Here: Overcoming Struggles

THE WORD: “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me: You shall stretch forth Your hand against the wrath of mine enemies, and Your right hand shall save me. The Lord will perfect that which concerns me: Your mercy, O Lord, endures for ever: forsake not the works of Your own hands.” Psalm 138:7-8

THE POINT: We all go through troublesome times. Trouble generally comes in the form of persons, places or things.

But whatever form trouble takes, the Lord is always there for us. He is available to save us from our troubles and revive us. He revives us by restoring, renewing and refreshing us.

Even though others might be against us, God remains for us. Those who oppose us, regardless of the reason, become our opponents.

Thus, we tend to see them as being on the opposite side, which makes them our enemy. But not to worry, God is for us. And God is certainly big enough to save us from such enemies. He is the Almighty God and nothing is too hard for Him!

God will overcome our enemies, rescue us from them, defuse the conflict, resolve the issue, and even restore the relationship.

Now that’s “perfecting what concerns us.” During my boyhood, whenever I got injured, my mother would hold me, kiss me and comfort me. That seemed to make it so much better. The Good Lord is available to do that for you, and oh so much more!

THE APPLICATION: Therefore, whenever you encounter difficulties, it is always appropriate to call upon the Lord.

This is not about whose fault it was, or whether you merit God’s assistance. This is about God’s mercy.

While none of us merit it, Jesus Christ, the perfect Son of God, certainly merits it, which is why He qualifies as our mediator. And now, Christ is here for you. His mercy and grace are readily available to you.

When you receive Christ, He joins Himself to you and makes you one with Him. You are the work of His hands—His very own handiwork.

God makes you a new creation in Christ. As a result, God accepts you in Christ. Since you are now His child, He’s not about to abandon His own. That is why He has promised to never leave you, or forsake you.

Once you submit yourself to the Lordship of Christ, He assumes full responsibility for your life. Therefore, whatever concerns you, now concerns Him.

Since He cares for you, He will take care of you. He will perfect that which concerns you! You’re His responsibility, and He does all things well!

THE PRAYER: “Oh God, there is trouble all around me. Have mercy on me. Deliver me. I give myself to you. Take complete control of my life and take care of me. I trust You to perfect that which concerns me. I am grateful that You have promised to never forsake me. Thank You, that because of my union with Christ, You will always be with me.”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory: Diaspora Messenger Contributor/sourceministries.net/go/

Troublesome Times Are Here: Overcoming Struggles