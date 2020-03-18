We Shall Overcome Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Most of us have keenly been following the unfolding development of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic both locally and across the world, with much concern.

Indeed the world is currently running through an unfamiliar territory. Nevertheless, it is important that we remain calm, show solidarity and stand by each other during this challenging time.

In light of these recent developments, we at Optiven Group would like to inform you of the steps that we are taking to ensure the highest level of safety and well-being of our customers and staff. This is also aimed at ensuring that all our stakeholders enjoy uninterrupted access to our services, as well as access to our team of dedicated property advisors and customer service.

What We Are Doing:

Our offices and Chauffeured Cars are sanitized thoroughly and regularly in accordance with the Ministry of Health directives.

We have placed Hand Sanitizers in all strategic points at our offices. See video : https://youtu.be/OuTYD083nZ8

: https://youtu.be/OuTYD083nZ8 Our offices and all our operation zones are now Hand-Shake Free zones. We are encouraging everyone to explore alternative salutation gestures.

All employees have been instructed to keep the highest level of hygiene including; washing and sanitizing their hands regularly and routinely cleaning their work areas. They have also been advised to stay home if they have any single sign of feeling ill.

We are also continuously monitoring the situation and updates from all the relevant local and global health care governing bodies.

We also recommend our customers to keep following the guidance of both the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) www.who.int

We value you and appreciate your continued support.

Sincerely,

George Wachiuri

Chief Executive Officer

Optiven Group

Contact Optiven Group:0723 400 500

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OptivenEnterprises/

