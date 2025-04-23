US Gov’t announces job opportunities for kiswahili teachers abroad

The US Government through the Embassy in Nairobi has announced the opening of the 2026–2027 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Program for Kenyan applicants.

This prestigious program offers Kenyan educators the opportunity to spend an academic year in the United States, teaching Kiswahili and sharing Kenyan culture with American students

- Advertisement -

The program not only enhances your language skills but also immerses you in a rich cultural exchange that can redefine your teaching approach.

As a Fulbright FLTA, you’ll gain invaluable experience while sharing your expertise with eager learners and collaborating with other talented educators.

About the Fulbright FLTA Program

- Advertisement -

The Fulbright FLTA Program is a cultural exchange initiative sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

It places early-career educators in U.S. higher education institutions to assist in language instruction and promote mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other nations.​

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the 2026–2027 Fulbright FLTA Program, applicants must:​

Citizenship: Be a Kenyan citizen residing in Kenya at the time of application.

Academic Background: Hold at least a bachelor’s degree with a strong academic record; a master’s degree is advantageous.

Teaching Experience: Be an early-career educator or training to become one; prior teaching experience is preferred.

Be an early-career educator or training to become one; prior teaching experience is preferred. Language Proficiency: Demonstrate fluency in English with recent TOEFL scores of no less than 550 (Paper-Based), 79–80 (Internet-Based), or an IELTS score of 6.0.

Cultural Interest: Show a sincere interest in teaching Kiswahili and sharing Kenyan culture with U.S. students.

Adaptability: Be flexible, adaptable, and able to work both independently and as part of a team.

Be flexible, adaptable, and able to work both independently and as part of a team. U.S. Citizenship: Not hold U.S. citizenship or permanent residency; dual citizens are not eligible.

How to Apply

Applications for the Fulbright FLTA Program must be submitted through the U.S. Embassy in Kenya. Independent applications are not accepted. The application portal and detailed instructions will be available on the Fulbright Kenya website.​

💼 Benefits of the Program

Visa Sponsorship: J-1 visa for the duration of the program.

Stipend: Monthly stipend to cover living expenses.

Health Benefits: Accident and sickness health benefits.

Travel Allowance: International travel benefits.

Orientation: Pre-departure and in-country orientation sessions.

Professional Development: Opportunities for cultural enrichment and professional growth.

Interested candidates should apply for the program through the FLTAs website. https://foreign.fulbrightonline.org/apply.

The deadline for the applications is May 16, 2025.

Kenyans who are enrolled in various undergraduate or graduate programmes in US colleges or universities are encouraged to apply through their institutions.

US Gov’t announces job opportunities for kiswahili teachers abroad