CITAM USA One Spirit Conference In Rockville, Maryland

CITAM USA is delighted to invite you to the One Spirit Conference, our annual gathering dedicated to pursuing God’s presence together as one body—adults, youth, and children alike.

This life-changing event is a sacred time of worship, teaching, fellowship, and spiritual renewal.

Theme: “One Spirit, One Body, One Hope”

Date: Start date Friday, June 27

Location: Maryvale Elementary School 1010 First Street Rockville, MD 20850

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Come expecting a powerful move of God through dynamic speakers, anointed worship, youth empowerment sessions, children’s ministry activities, and unforgettable moments in His presence.

Whether you’re seeking restoration, vision, or a deeper walk with the Lord, the One Spirit Conference is for you.

We can’t wait to see what God will do as we gather in one spirit!

Click on the link to register:

https://onrealm.org/CITAMUSA/PublicRegistrations/Event?linkString=NjdjZmI2MTQtOTBhNC00MWM4LTg2MGYtYjI5ZjAxMDRiMzI0

And visit: www.citamus.com for more details.

Christ Is The Answer Ministries — CITAM USA

Building a community of believers walking in truth, power, and love.

