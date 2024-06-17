Join us for an awe-inspiring spiritual gathering like no other! Experience the power and presence of God at the highly anticipated One Spirit Conference 2024 in Rockville, Maryland.

This transformative event is a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a deeper connection with their faith and an elevated spiritual journey.

Immerse yourself in a weekend of uplifting worship sessions, dynamic preaching, and empowering teachings led by Bishop Calisto Odede. Discover profound insights, strengthen your faith, and ignite your spirit with inspiring messages that resonate with your heart and soul. For God is doing great things in our community and Christ Is The Answer Ministries is inviting you and your loved ones to be a partaker of the same blessings. Come expecting a special touch from the LORD. This is a three day conference, The program will begin Friday evening June 28th, 6:30Pm, Saturday 8:30Am and the climax is Sunday 10:00Am. Experience the Power and Presence of God at the One Spirit Conference 2024 in Rockville, Maryland

We look forward to seeing you there.

For more details visit: www.citamus.com

Or call 240-696-9329

Invitation To One Spirit Conference 2024 in Rockville, Maryland