Keir Starmer’s Labour Party to Cut Levels of Immigration into UK

Under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Labour Party has introduced a comprehensive plan to reduce immigration to the UK.

This policy marks a significant shift from Labour’s previous stance and aims to address public concerns about immigration’s impact on public services and national cohesion.

Key Elements of Labour’s Immigration Plan

1. Reduction in Net Migration

Labour’s strategy seeks to decrease net migration from over 700,000 annually to approximately 300,000 by 2029.

The plan includes tightening visa rules, raising salary thresholds, and limiting the stay of foreign graduates without high-level jobs. Additionally, there are proposals to extend the residency requirement for citizenship from five to ten years.

2. Restrictions on Low-Skilled Migration

The policy includes measures such as banning the recruitment of overseas workers in certain sectors, including social care, and raising English language requirements for accompanying adults. These actions aim to reduce reliance on low-skilled immigration.

3. Emphasis on Domestic Skills Development

Labour plans to establish “Skills England,” a new government body focused on improving training and apprenticeships to fill workforce gaps domestically. Employers will be required to demonstrate a commitment to training British workers before hiring from abroad. The Immigration Skills Charge on employers will also increase to fund domestic training initiatives.

4. Stricter Asylum and Citizenship Rules

The policy proposes stricter asylum and citizenship rules, including longer settlement wait times (10 years), a new digital identity system, tougher language requirements, and enhanced deportation powers. These measures aim to address concerns about community integration and public service strain.

5. Border Security Enhancements

Labour has established the Border Security Command to coordinate efforts against illegal immigration and human trafficking. This agency brings together Immigration Enforcement, MI5, Border Force, and the National Crime Agency to tackle smuggling gangs facilitating illegal migrant crossings over the English Channel.

Public and Political Reactions

The policy has received mixed reactions. Supporters argue that it addresses public concerns about immigration’s impact on public services and national cohesion. Critics, including industry leaders in sectors like social care, warn that reduced migration could hinder key goals, such as building 1.5 million homes and reducing NHS waiting times, both reliant on foreign labor.

The Conservatives have called for a parliamentary vote on capping immigration to ensure democratic accountability.

Starmer’s rhetoric has echoed pro-Brexit sentiments, despite his prior opposition to the campaign, signaling a strategic shift in Labour’s approach to immigration amid shifting political dynamics.

