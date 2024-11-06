8. Egypt

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi wished Trump: “the best of luck and success in achieving the interests of the American people.”

“I look forward to together establish peace and maintain regional stability and bolster strategic ties between Egypt and the United States,”

9.Qatar

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s said on X that “I look forward to working together again … in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally.”

10. Netherlands

Prime Minister Dick Schoof said “I look forward to close cooperation on shared interests.”

11. Austria

Chancellor Karl Nehammer said:  “Austria and the U.S. could look forward to further expanding and strengthening our trans-Atlantic relations to successfully address global challenges together.”

12. Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said: “the biggest comeback in U.S. political history” and “a much needed victory for the World.”

Other leaders who congratulated Trump are: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibe, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Agentina’s President Javier Milei, Taiwanese President William Lai among many others.