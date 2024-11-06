As the World reacts to the outcome of the United States Presidential Elections, global leaders are extending their congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump.

The global stage is buzzing with praise for Trump’s unprecedented victory, with leaders from around the world acknowledging his historic achievement.

- Advertisement -

From Asia to Europe, leaders are recognizing Trump’s resounding victory as a triumph for democracy and a testament to the power of the American people.

This momentous occasion has sparked a wave of support and optimism, as leaders express their anticipation for a new era of collaboration and partnership with the incoming administration.

- Advertisement -

Here is the list of World Leaders who have congratulated Trump:

1. Israel

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump’s victory as “history’s greatest comeback” stating that the Republican win represented a “new beginning for America, a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.”

2. United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in a statement on his X account congratulated Trump even before final results were declared. he said: “Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,”

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

3.Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on his X account said: “I appreciate President Donald Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer.”

4.European Union

The European Council President Charles Michel on his X account said: “as allies and friends, the EU looks forward to continuing our constructive cooperation.”

“The EU will pursue its course in line with the strategic agenda as a strong, united, competitive, and sovereign partner while defending the rules-based multilateral system,”

5.France

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said: “ready to work together just as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

6.Italy

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on his X account: “most sincere congratulations”, Italy and the United States has an “unshakable alliance.”

7.Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on his X:

“I hope that Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end. I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world.”

8. Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi wished Trump: “the best of luck and success in achieving the interests of the American people.” “I look forward to together establish peace and maintain regional stability and bolster strategic ties between Egypt and the United States,” 9.Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s said on X that “I look forward to working together again … in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally.” 10. Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof said “I look forward to close cooperation on shared interests.” 11. Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer said: “Austria and the U.S. could look forward to further expanding and strengthening our trans-Atlantic relations to successfully address global challenges together.” 12. Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban said: “the biggest comeback in U.S. political history” and “a much needed victory for the World.” Other leaders who congratulated Trump are: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibe, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Agentina’s President Javier Milei, Taiwanese President William Lai among many others.

Amidst concerns and uncertainties surrounding the future of US foreign policy, these early endorsements from world leaders offer a glimmer of hope for a united and prosperous global community.

As the conversations and celebrations continue, the world eagerly awaits the new chapter that Trump’s presidency will bring.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

List of World Leaders who Have Congratulated Donald Trump