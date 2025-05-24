Kelvin Kiiru’s Second Chance Visa Victory Story

When Kelvin Kiiru received his admission letter from Missouri State University to pursue a Master of Science in Project Management, he was filled with excitement. It felt like a powerful step forward in his long-held dream of studying in the United States.

His first visa interview ended in rejection. For any aspiring international student, a visa denial can feel crushing. Yet for Kelvin, it became a test of resilience.

Determined to try again, Kelvin remained steadfast. He emphasized that not everyone gets the visa on the first try. Some, like him, succeed on the second or third attempt. He recalled how even the founder of the International Scholars Program (ISP), Bob Mwiti, had faced multiple denials before finally achieving success.

Looking back, Kelvin saw his second attempt as a combination of God’s timing and better preparation. Though he had felt ready the first time, the second attempt was different. He walked into the embassy with more confidence, fully understanding the process and what to expect.

One of the keys to Kelvin’s preparation was ISP’s thorough visa training. He had access to detailed preparation materials, including videos of successful and unsuccessful interviews.

In the end, his persistence paid off.

Kelvin Kiiru’s story is not just one of success—it’s one of resilience, preparation, and believing in the possibility of second chances. His experience reminds all students in pursuit of international education that while rejection may sting, it does not define the outcome.

