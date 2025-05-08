Kiambu to the World: Kelvin Kiiru’s Path to Missouri USA

When Kelvin Kiiru first stumbled upon International Scholars Program’s videos online, he wasn’t quite sure what to make of them. “At first, I was skeptical,” he admits with a laugh.

“I thought, ah, maybe it’s just another scam. But the more I watched—especially the success stories—I realized this program was the real deal.”

- Advertisement -

That moment of curiosity led Kelvin, a strategic business development consultant from Kiambu County, Kenya, to the International Scholars Program (ISP)—a decision that would open the doors to a transformative chapter in his life.

Today, he’s set to pursue a Master’s in Project Management at Missouri State University in the United States, and the excitement is written all over his face.

Kelvin’s path wasn’t without setbacks. His first visa application was denied—a frustrating but not uncommon experience for many aspiring international students. But he didn’t let that define his journey.

- Advertisement -

“That first denial taught me a lot. It helped me prepare better for the second attempt,” he says. “The support from ISP kept me going.”

Before joining the program, Kelvin had carved a niche in online business development, helping startups and companies grow through strategic planning.

But he longed for something bigger—a global perspective, advanced skills, and the experience of studying in a first-world education system. Pursuing graduate studies in the U.S. felt like the natural next step.

Kelvin will be taking a multi-leg flight from Nairobi to Springfield, Missouri, via New York and Atlanta. But he’s not worried about arriving in a foreign land. Thanks to ISP, he already has a support system in place—accommodation, airport pickup, advice on graduate assistantships, and even job search tips.

With an open mind and a strong sense of purpose, Kelvin is preparing to embrace a new way of life—faster-paced, more individualistic, and full of opportunity.

He’s also deeply thankful to his family, who have stood by him during this transition. “I’ll miss them a lot, but I know they’re praying for me and supporting me every step of the way.”

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Kiambu to the World: Kelvin Kiiru’s Path to Missouri